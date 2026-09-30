Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium rebound, precious metals sector rallies, silver and platinum spot markets show strong holiday atmosphere [SMM Flash]

SMM, September 30:

On Tuesday, several US Fed officials made intensive remarks, setting the tone for the monetary policy path for the rest of the year. New York Fed President John Williams said in a speech in Buffalo, New York, that if the economy evolves broadly in line with his expectations, one more rate hike later this year may be appropriate to bring inflation back to target in a more timely manner; however, he also stressed that the Fed's September rate hike has already bought policymakers more time to observe, and "there is no need to rush to act." The remarks were a mix of dovish and hawkish tones, and market expectations for a Fed rate hike in October quickly pulled back from around 70% to about 50%. In addition to cooling rate hike expectations, multiple factors also supported the strength of precious metals: the US dollar index weakened; global geopolitical uncertainty persisted, with safe-haven funds continuing to flow into the gold market; meanwhile, central banks around the world maintained high gold purchase demand, building a medium and long-term structural floor for gold prices.

Boosted by the above factors, precious metals prices rebounded. As of 13:32 on September 30, COMEX gold rose 0.55% to $4,202.8/oz; SHFE gold main contract rose 1% to 906.8 yuan/g; COMEX silver rose 0.28% to $61.325/oz; SHFE silver main contract rose 0.12% to 14,294 yuan/kg; silver T+D rose 0.51% to 14,866 yuan/kg. In addition, platinum main futures rose 0.58% to 417.15 yuan/g, and palladium main contract rose 1.15% to 289.35 yuan/g.

In the stock market: as of the close on September 30, the precious metals sector rose 1.04%. Among individual stocks: Shandong Gold rose more than 3%, and Chifeng Gold, Shanjin International, Zhongjin Gold, and Western Gold were among the top gainers.

News

[Several Fed officials support further rate hikes; "No. 3" says another hike is needed this year but not urgent, October hike expectations cool]Several Fed officials made intensive remarks on Tuesday, reinforcing expectations that monetary policy needs to be tightened further this year, but market bets on a near-term rate hike cooled somewhat. New York Fed President John Williams said in a speech in Buffalo, New York,that if the economy evolves broadly in line with his expectations, one more rate hike later this year may be appropriate to bring inflation back to target in a more timely manner.At the same time, he stressed thatthe Fed's September rate hike has bought policymakers more time to observe, and "there is no need to rush to act.""Williams has clearly opposed the Fed making two consecutive rate hikes in October," Evercore ISI analysts wrote in a report to clients. "We think the most likely outcome is to skip October and hike in December."After Williams' remarks were released, market expectations for a Fed rate hike at the October 27-28 meeting quickly pulled back to around 50% from about 70%. On Tuesday, three Fed officials sent similar signals on different occasions, reinforcing the market's judgment that policy still needs to tighten further. Fed Governor Michael Barr spoke in Detroit, again warning that controlling inflation may require further rate hikes.

Spot market

Silver

On September 30, the SMM #1 silver morning ex-works reference average price edged up from the previous trading day.

In the spot market, the spot-futures price spread between the most-traded SHFE silver contract and the SGE silver T+D held in the 50-60 yuan/kg range. On the last trading day before the National Day holiday, market trading was relatively sluggish, with some suppliers suspending quotations for the holiday or holding prices firm with symbolic quotes, resulting in a wide price spread in market quotations. Early morning quotations in Shanghai were at discounts of 60-50 yuan/kg against the most-traded SHFE 2612 contract, or on par with to premiums of 10 yuan/kg against the SGE Ag (T+D), basically flat from the previous trading day. Some downstream buyers made normal inquiries and purchases, with ton-level and above transactions leaning toward parity against TD, while premium transactions were mainly small orders.

Overall, Fed officials' remarks drove down the probability of an October rate hike, and combined with falling oil prices, the macro pressure on precious metals eased slightly. The silver spot market was steeped in holiday sentiment with relatively sluggish trading, with transactions concentrated in the parity to slight premium range against the SGE Ag (T+D).

Platinum

On September 30, the average spot price of platinum rose from the previous trading day.

In the spot market, mainstream quotations from platinum traders were concentrated at discounts of around 1 yuan/g against the PT 2612 contract, or premiums of 0.5-1 yuan/kg against the PT 2610 contract. As the holiday approached, market trading sentiment was sluggish, with some suppliers suspending quotations for the holiday, and downstream purchases were mainly small-volume restocking. Overall, the platinum spot market was steeped in holiday sentiment with relatively sluggish trading today.

Views from various parties

Regarding the future trend of precious metals, some institutions' views are as follows:

Gold has pulled back sharply recently, but its long-term allocation logic has not yet been shaken. This is a view from Morgan Stanley. Amy Gower, the bank's head of metals and mining strategy, said three factors could support gold prices in the coming months. Gower noted that physical gold demand remains strong, particularly with continued active central bank buying. Gower said concerns about long-term public debt and fiscal sustainability in global markets continue to rise, but climbing bond yields remain the main challenge for gold. Gold itself generates no interest, and when bond yields rise, its relative appeal tends to be suppressed. However, she believes that if new policy intervention emerges in the long-term bond market, or if market inflation expectations shift, gold prices could regain support. Oil price movements are also an important variable affecting gold. Looking ahead to Q4 2026, Gower said that over a 12-month horizon, she remains bullish on gold, while acknowledging that with uncertainty in the economic outlook, gold prices could still see significant fluctuations as Fed meetings and economic data are released. She said there are still "many reasons" to hold gold and believes "$4,000 is a fairly strong floor."

CSC Financial research reports noted that the University of Michigan 1-year inflation expectations released this Friday jumped from 4.0% to 4.6%, Fed officials took turns releasing hawkish remarks, with Hammack saying "underlying inflation may be above target and policy must remain restrictive," and Schmid saying "the Fed still has not solved the inflation problem." Combined with unsatisfactory US Treasury auctions, yields across US Treasury maturities rose. Fortunately, US-Iran talks reported progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz in phases, and the decline in oil prices pulled back short-end US Treasury yields, while the long end remained strong due to inflation expectations and supply logic. The September rate hike shock has passed, and gold prices have completed their bottom test, but as a non-interest-bearing asset, gold's upside is limited by elevated US Treasury yields.

Minmetals Futures research reports pointed out: On Tuesday, influenced by Williams' dovish remarks, the market lowered its expectations for subsequent hawkish policy, and precious metals began a recovery after the prior sharp pullback. This week's PCE inflation data and US employment report will be the core variables for validating Fed policy expectations. If inflation and employment data remain resilient, hawkish market expectations may persist, and resistance above gold prices will remain intact; if inflation data weakens, market pricing for further rate hikes could cool, and precious metals would gain support accordingly. At the strategy level, short-term observation is recommended, with the most-traded SHFE gold contract reference range at 850-950 yuan/g, and the most-traded SHFE silver contract reference range at 14,500-15,500 yuan/kg.

Jinyuan Futures Research believes: The latest US job openings data released yesterday came in below expectations, and New York Fed President Williams, a voting member of the US Fed, signaled no urgency to raise rates, causing market expectations for an October US Fed rate hike to pull back, which boosted a rebound in gold and silver prices. US August JOLTS job openings fell to 7.079 million, the lowest in five months and the third consecutive month below expectations, while the September consumer confidence index also dropped to its lowest since 2014, extending the rigid characteristics of low hiring, low layoffs, and low turnover in the labor market. Yesterday, several officials reiterated their hawkish stance. US Fed Governor Barr expects that further rate hikes are needed to bring down inflation. However, New York Fed President Williams, the US Fed's "third in command," said there may be one more rate hike later this year but there is no need to rush, and market pricing for an October rate hike pulled back from about 70% to around 50%. On the Middle East situation, US-Iran negotiations have made little progress, with neither side willing to compromise. Market expectations for an October US Fed rate hike have pulled back, but the persistently tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East is pushing up inflation and supporting the direction of tightening expectations, and the correction in precious metals is expected to be not yet over. The National Day holiday is approaching, and heavyweight non-farm payrolls data will be released during the holiday. Gold and silver prices are expected to fluctuate significantly, and it is advisable to stay on the sidelines before the holiday.

Silver remained under pressure after Monday's sell-off, with futures prices hovering around $61/oz. Rising US Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar are weighing on this non-yielding asset. The former raises the opportunity cost of holding silver, while the latter makes silver purchases more expensive for buyers outside China. Market expectations for another US rate hike in October have also further intensified pressure on silver. However, Naeem Aslam, an analyst at Zaye Capital Markets, said the long-term supply outlook still provides support, as silver is set to record a supply deficit for the sixth consecutive year, with limited growth in mine supply. Industrial demand remains a key risk. Aslam said: "If yields soften and the dollar weakens, silver could quickly find support, but if both stay high, the market may continue to test lower technical levels before a sustained recovery emerges." (Jinshi Data APP)

Everbright Futures Research shows: Looking ahead to Q4, the precious metals price center is expected to shift gradually higher driven by multiple structural bullish factors, but the upside remains constrained by Warsh's "hawkish" policy stance. The first layer of logic is that gold's pricing anchor has switched back to "US dollar credit." Q3 already showed a divergence where "yields rose but gold prices did not fall." The fragmentation of the geopolitical landscape, combined with market concerns about US fiscal soundness and dollar credit, continues to fuel robust demand for alternative reserve assets. As the only metal reserve asset, gold naturally enjoys strong favour. The second layer of logic comes from the rigid buying by central banks. Global central banks' gold purchases in Q2 hit a quarterly record high, and the PBOC's monthly increases from June to August were 480,000, 640,000, and 650,000 ounces respectively. The "buying more as it falls" pattern, backed by strong central bank credibility, forms the most solid floor support for gold prices. The third layer of logic is the event-driven catalyst from the midterm elections. With the November 3 US midterm elections approaching, whether Republicans can hold their ground amid Trump's repeated policy setbacks and whether Democrats can regain control of Congress are both highly uncertain. US stocks face the risk of a sharp reversal, risk assets are under pressure, and gold, as a safe-haven asset, may seek progress while maintaining stability. The risk to watch is that Warsh's "hawkish" stance has not shifted significantly. If inflation does not return to a downward path, a second rate hike this year may land in December, and gold prices may face phased pullback pressure. Overall, in early-to-mid Q4, gold may continue to show a gradual recovery, and gold prices are expected to retest the market buying sentiment at $4,800-5,000/oz, but caution is warranted in mid-to-late Q4, as the market may turn to a wait-and-see stance or even pull back due to the US Fed's December policy stance and uncertainty over next year's monetary policy.

Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said: "The combination of high bond yields and high oil prices continues to weigh on gold. With uncertainty over the oil supply outlook, rising oil prices have brought inflation back into investors' focus." Investors will watch a series of US employment and inflation data this week, including job openings, the ADP employment report, the PCE inflation report, and the nonfarm payrolls report. Waterer said: "If inflation or employment data come in stronger than expected, it could continue to push bond yields higher and further pressure gold prices." (Jin10 Data APP)

Mitsubishi UFJ analysts said: "US Fed officials are also maintaining a hawkish stance, with Governor Barr indicating that further policy tightening may be needed. With the market currently pricing in at least three more rate hikes by April, elevated yields and persistent energy-driven inflation remain significant headwinds for gold." (Jin10 Data APP)

Daniela Corsini, an economist at Intesa Sanpaolo, said in a report: "Under our baseline scenario, we expect the precious metals market to lack clear direction, though volatility may remain elevated. Over the coming quarters, gold prices may continue to fluctuate around an average of about $4,200 per ounce."

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