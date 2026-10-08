Guangdong Hongbo New Materials Group Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Global Lead-acid Battery Supply Chain Industry Conference

In 2026, the global lead-acid battery industry maintained steady growth, holding irreplaceable advantages in automotive, industrial, and energy storage applications. Secondary lead has become the core raw material supply, while green recycling and compliant manufacturing have become the industry baseline. The global industry chain is accelerating its shift toward Southeast Asia, where Vietnam, leveraging its motorcycle and automobile ownership, manufacturing infrastructure, and trade facilitation advantages, has become a strategic hub for lead smelting, battery production, and recycling.

At the same time, the lead industry chain faces multiple challenges, including raw material supply-demand balance, international trade compliance, escalating environmental protection standards, advanced lead battery technology iteration, supply chain security, and cost control. To build a global platform for exchange and cooperation in the lead industry and promote collaborative innovation across the entire chain of lead ore, primary lead, secondary lead, lead-acid batteries, equipment, and auxiliary materials, the 2026 SMM Global Lead-Acid Battery Supply Chain Innovation Conference will be held in Ho Chi Minh City. SMM, together with Guangdong Hongbo New Materials Group Co., Ltd.invites you to attend. The conference focuses on industrial policy, market trends, technological upgrading, circular economy, and global supply chain development, helping enterprises seize opportunities and achieve win-win collaboration.

Click the to sign up now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Guangdong Hongbo Group was founded in 1988 and is a comprehensive group company integrating production, R&D, import and export, cultural tourism, catering, and early childhood education.

The group has received numerous honors, including Municipal Industry Segment Leader, Municipal Specialized and Sophisticated Enterprise, Provincial High-Tech Enterprise, and National Advanced Collective in the Building Materials Industry.

The group's main products include plastic roofing material series and metal building sheets & plates series.

Products are widely used in factory roofing, wall cladding, prefabricated buildings, sports venues, high-speed rail stations, airports, PV roofing, and other industries. Production sites are located in Foshan, Guangdong and Wuzhou, Guangxi, with the group headquarters in Sanshui, Foshan.

The company is committed to providing clients with high-quality products and takes solving the practicality and durability of clients' roofs and walls as its mission. With advanced technology, reliable quality, and comprehensive pre-sales, in-sales, and after-sales services, we sincerely look forward to working hand in hand with you to create a win-win future!

We sincerely invite you to join us.

On October 29-30, the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference will be grandly held at the Langham Place Hotel in Changsha, Hunan. YouTu sincerely invites industry colleagues, partners, and friends old and new to visit our booth and explore more possibilities in BIPV application scenarios together!

At this exhibition, we have brought these sincere offerings

As a brand deeply rooted in PV tile application scenarios, YouTu has brought all its core R&D achievements to the exhibition site:

Contact Information

Mr. Liao 13570509877

Mr. Hu 13929965135

Long press to scan the QR code and register now

2026 SMM Global Lead-acid Battery Supply Chain Industry Conference