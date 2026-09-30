This week, raw material coke prices for anode use remained firm, supported by the peak season [SMM Lithium Battery Anode Raw Material Market Weekly Review]

SMM, September 24:

This week, prices of low-sulphur petroleum coke and oil-based green needle coke remained stable. On the supply-demand side, coke plants maintained a steady production pace, and anode enterprises saw high production schedule demand during the peak season. However, as anode enterprises still face significant cost pressure, their acceptance of high-priced raw materials remained low, and they continued to make just-in-time procurement. On the cost side, supported by high international oil prices, the residue oil and slurry oil markets showed a slight upward trend overall, providing solid support for coke prices. Looking ahead, if raw material price support remains strong, prices of low-sulphur petroleum coke and oil-based needle coke are expected to maintain a firm trend during the "October peak season."

SMM New Energy Research Team

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Zhang Haohan 021-51666752

Wang Zihan 021-51666914

Wang Jie 021-51595902

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Xu Yang 021-51666760

Xu Mengqi 021-20707868

Hu Xuejie 021-20707858

Yang Le 021-51595898

Wang Zhaoyu 021-51666827

Li Yisha 021-51666730

Huang Chencong 021-51595860

Lin Ziya 021-5166-6902