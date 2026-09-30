Resource Exploration and Capacity Expansion Advance in Tandem, Yet European Mine Projects Face Hurdles in Implementation [SMM Survey]

Canada's Magnora Resources intersects high-grade magnesite zones in Quebec drilling, targeting raw material supply for North American smelting

On September 27, Canada's Magnora Resources released the latest drilling detection data for its Quebec magnesite project, with multiple drill holes intersecting continuous magnesite mineralization zones and an average magnesium oxide grade of 42.7%. The project is located in a hydropower-rich area of Quebec, and the company plans to complete a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in Q1 2027. The project is positioned as a future raw material base for low-carbon primary magnesium smelting in North America. At this stage, only resource evaluation is being conducted, and no smelting construction plan or commissioning timetable has been disclosed. Canada has included magnesium in its critical minerals list, and leveraging local low-cost green electricity resources, a number of magnesium resource exploration projects are accelerating their implementation.

US Michigan Magnesium Recycling completes technological transformation and commissioning, boosting secondary magnesium supply capacity

On September 28, US Michigan Magnesium Recycling announced that the technological transformation project for its secondary magnesium recycling line in Michigan has been officially completed and commissioned. This transformation upgraded the recycling process for old magnesium alloy die-cast parts, die-casting slag, and off-cuts, optimized impurity removal and refining procedures, increased secondary magnesium ingot output by 40%, and achieved stable product purity above 99.8%, mainly supplying North American automotive die-casting enterprises. Primary magnesium capacity in the US is scarce, and the industry is increasing its focus on secondary magnesium to quickly fill the short-term magnesium raw material gap. However, secondary raw materials are constrained by scrap magnesium supply and cannot fully replace primary magnesium ingots.

Romania's MPI magnesium mine project faces local community resistance, referendum assessment may slow approval pace

On September 29, the local government of Sibiu County, Romania, disclosed that it is evaluating the launch of a local community referendum regarding the MPI Dobra Valley magnesite-serpentinite magnesium mine project. Local residents are focused on concerns that mine development will damage regional forest land and contaminate surface and groundwater resources. Although the project has already obtained a national-level mining concession permit, if community opposition sentiment continues to rise, local authorities have the power to block subsequent land use approvals. The EU has listed magnesium as a strategic critical raw material, and domestic primary magnesium smelting is almost nonexistent, with heavy reliance on imports. Community resistance has become a risk variable that cannot be ignored in European mineral development projects.