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Smelter winter stockpiling demand persists, TCs continue to decline [SMM zinc concentrate weekly review]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 13:57 (GMT+8)
[Smelter winter stockpiling demand persists, TCs continue to decline]: On a weekly basis, SMM's average weekly domestic Zn50 TC fell by 250 yuan/mt Zn to -2,350 yuan/mt Zn, while the SMM imported zinc concentrate index dropped by $5.32/dmt to -$135.72/dmt...

SMM, September 30:

On a weekly basis, the average weekly domestic Zn50 TCs in China fell 250 yuan/mt Zn WoW to -2,350 yuan/mt Zn, and the SMM Imported Zinc Concentrate Index fell $5.32/dmt WoW to -$135.72/dmt.

On a monthly basis, the SMM Imported Zinc Concentrate Index fell $16.2/dmt MoM in September to -$129.11/dmt.

Domestic ore market. This week, domestic smelters continued negotiating October zinc concentrate TCs. TCs in some regions have already been settled, and overall ore TCs for October remained at low levels. According to market sources, last week a mine in southwestern China set an ex-warehouse tender price for October zinc concentrates at around -2,300 yuan/mt Zn.

Imported ore market. With the National Day holiday approaching, fewer traders offered cargoes this week, but winter stockpiling demand persisted. Smelters made purchases as needed, and trading in the imported ore market continued. According to market sources, Antamina zinc concentrates were recently offered at around -$150 to -$160/dmt, and Peruvian containerized high-grade zinc concentrates were traded at around -$150/dmt. Imported ore TCs overall extended their downward trend.

Nyrstar announced the initiation of a strategic review of its Budel zinc smelter in the Netherlands, mainly due to high energy costs in Europe, intense competition for zinc concentrates, and persistently low TCs. The company said Budel has continued to incur losses, and the Dutch government did not include power grid fee relief for energy-intensive industries in its 2027 budget, further intensifying operational pressure. The strategic review is expected to be completed before the end of 2026, during which Budel will maintain normal production. The smelter has a refined zinc capacity of 315,000 mt per year. It was idled in January 2024 due to high energy costs and restarted in May of the same year. The outcome of this review could become an important variable for refined zinc supply in Europe.

This week, SMM zinc concentrate inventories at main ports in China totaled 257,000 mt in physical content, down 40,000 mt in physical content WoW, with Fangchenggang port inventories contributing the main decline.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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