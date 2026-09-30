Nearing the National Day holiday, downstream enterprises in Ningbo have completed stockpiling and remain on the sidelines [SMM Ningbo Spot Weekly Review]

SMM, September 30:

Ningbo spot premiums rose this week, with the overall average price up 30 yuan/mt WoW. As of Wednesday this week, Ningbo spot prices against the 2611 contract were quoted at a discount of 10 yuan/mt, and at a premium of 30 yuan/mt against the Shanghai premium. In the last trading week before the National Day holiday, downstream enterprises had largely completed their early stockpiling and mostly took a wait-and-see stance this week. Overall spot trades were sluggish, and market traders sold at a relaxed pace. Spot quotes were continuously raised, driving spot premiums higher. Premiums are expected to consolidate after the holiday.