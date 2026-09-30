On September 9, the project to establish the China headquarters of the Italian Voilàp Group in the Suzhou High-tech Zone (SHZ) was officially signed. Attendees included Victor Vicari, Southeast Asia Sales Director of Voilàp Group and Chairman/General Manager of Emmegi Aluminum Profile Equipment (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; Wang Shuai, Managing Director of ESR Group China; Wu Qi, Secretary of the SHZ Party Working Committee; and SHZ official Shan Hongwei. Headquartered in Italy, Voilàp Group is a global leader in the design and manufacture of equipment for smart and sustainable building materials. Emmegi Aluminum Profile Equipment (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary established in the SHZ by Voilàp Group’s Italian entity Emmegi, specializes in the R&D, design, and manufacturing of high-end aluminum profile equipment. Having operated in the SHZ for years, the company has seen steady improvements in operational quality and efficiency, maintained a positive growth trajectory, and continuously enhanced its market competitiveness and regional influence. Under this new agreement, Emmegi Suzhou will be upgraded to serve as Voilàp Group’s China headquarters. Leveraging this new platform, the company plans to comprehensively optimize its strategic layout and establish an R&D center. It will introduce the Group’s premium global brands and advanced production lines, while continuing to increase investment, expand production capacity, and launch new products, thereby further strengthening the Group’s comprehensive operational capabilities in China and its reach across the Asia-Pacific region.