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Secondary Lead: Market Enters Holiday Mode Early, Trading Sluggish [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 13:28 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 30:

Pre-holiday stockpiling of secondary refined lead wound down, and market participants suggested keeping online prices unchanged. Smelter quotations were on par with SMM #1 lead, with a small number quoted at a discount of 100 yuan/mt. Downstream buying largely halted, with only sporadic rigid demand, and some purchase interest was at 15,975 yuan/mt. Trading was sluggish, the market entered holiday mode early, and prices had no momentum to fluctuate for the time being. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,050 yuan/mt, a discount of 75 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 1.32, and secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 0.85 (historical data can be queried in the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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