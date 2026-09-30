Hazelitt Trading (Taicang) Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Global Lead-Acid Battery Supply Chain Industry Conference

In 2026, the global lead-acid battery industry maintains steady growth, holding irreplaceable advantages in starting, industrial, and energy storage applications. Secondary lead has become the core raw material supply, while green recycling and compliant manufacturing have become the industry baseline. The global industry chain is accelerating its shift toward Southeast Asia, and Vietnam, leveraging its motorcycle and automobile ownership, manufacturing infrastructure, and trade facilitation advantages, has become a strategic hub for lead smelting, battery production, and recycling.

At the same time, the lead industry chain faces multiple challenges, including raw material supply-demand balance, international trade compliance, escalating environmental protection standards, advanced lead battery technology iteration, supply chain security, and cost control. To build a global platform for exchange and cooperation in the lead industry and promote collaborative innovation across the entire chain of lead ore, primary lead, secondary lead, lead-acid batteries, equipment, and auxiliary materials, the 2026 SMM Global Lead-Acid Battery Supply Chain Innovation Conference will be held in Ho Chi Minh City. Shanghai Metals Market, together with Hazelett Trading (Taicang) Co., Ltd., invites you to attend. The conference focuses on industrial policy, market trends, technology upgrades, circular economy, and global supply chain co-construction, helping enterprises seize opportunities and achieve win-win collaboration.

Click the to sign up now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

CONTIGRID™: Integrating Proven Process Technology with Next-Generation Grid Manufacturing

CONTIGRID™, developed by Hazelett and Eagle Oxide, integrates melting → twin-belt continuous casting → precision rolling → automated coiling → high-speed stamping → vacuum chip remelt into one seamless, closed-loop production line – from molten lead to finished grids.

Traditional vs. CONTIGRID™

Fully Automated – Maximizing Efficiency

The platform integrates automatic alloy control, the Hazelett LS1800 twin-belt caster (speed up to 7 m/min, output >15 MT/hr), precision rolling (thickness 0.55–1.5 mm with auto tension adjustment), and high-speed stamping (500 spm, double-wide dies producing 2 grids/stroke – equivalent to 800 grids/min). All process parameters are balanced upfront, eliminating bottlenecks and reducing labor requirements.

Proven Technology – Ready for Rapid Deployment

With decades of real-world operation across numerous installations, the Hazelett casting core and Eagle downstream expertise are fully pre-integrated – from melt control to die design and process validation. Manufacturers deal with one team, one engineering responsibility, and one commissioning plan, dramatically reducing execution risk and shortening the path to stable production.

From melt to grid – one partner, one line, one quality standard.

CONTIGRID™ – Continuous Manufacturing, Continuous Advantage.

Contact

Phone: +001 (802) 863-6376

Email:

Hazelett Trading (Taicang) Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86-512-5395-0211

Email:

Contact: Lee Zhang

WeChat: +86 180 6924 0317

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2026 SMM Global Lead-Acid Battery Supply Chain Industry Conference