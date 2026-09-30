AI Server Growth Demand Supports Q4 Memory Contract Price Uptrend; Consumer-Side Pressure Persists
According to TrendForce's latest memory industry research, in Q4 2026, DRAM manufacturers will continue to allocate advanced process capacity to high-performance products for server applications, maintaining an overall undersupply situation. However, the contract price uptrend is slowing down, with Conventional DRAM expected to increase by 10%–15% QoQ. The NAND Flash market is showing a dual-track development of AI acceleration and low consumer demand that nonetheless drives price increases, with overall contract prices expected to rise by 15%–20% QoQ.