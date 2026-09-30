logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

September 30 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 13:26 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 30:

Today was the last trading day before the National Day holiday. Quotes in China's waste lead-acid battery market were mostly flat, with most smelters keeping purchase prices steady and waiting until after the holiday to adjust. Trading was sluggish and the wait-and-see sentiment was strong. On the recycler side, pre-holiday purchases remained subdued and pulled back notably MoM. On shipments, given expectations that prices would see little fluctuation during the holiday and that recent purchases were limited, recyclers held a slightly bullish outlook but without strong conviction. Most chose to stay steady through the holiday rather than take positions, maintaining low inventory levels. On the smelter side, pre-holiday purchases of scrap battery raw materials were still mainly made as needed. Waste battery prices are expected to remain largely stable during the National Day holiday.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Market sentiment cautious before National Day, scrap battery prices fluctuate narrowly [SMM scrap battery weekly review]
2 hours ago
Market sentiment cautious before National Day, scrap battery prices fluctuate narrowly [SMM scrap battery weekly review]
Read More
Market sentiment cautious before National Day, scrap battery prices fluctuate narrowly [SMM scrap battery weekly review]
Market sentiment cautious before National Day, scrap battery prices fluctuate narrowly [SMM scrap battery weekly review]
2 hours ago
Post-holiday fundamentals shift, lead prices are expected to consolidate within a wider range [SMM Lead Market Weekly Forecast]
2 hours ago
Post-holiday fundamentals shift, lead prices are expected to consolidate within a wider range [SMM Lead Market Weekly Forecast]
Read More
Post-holiday fundamentals shift, lead prices are expected to consolidate within a wider range [SMM Lead Market Weekly Forecast]
Post-holiday fundamentals shift, lead prices are expected to consolidate within a wider range [SMM Lead Market Weekly Forecast]
2 hours ago
Downstream Enterprises End Stockpiling, Dealers May Launch Sales Promotions Again [SMM Lead-acid Battery Market Weekly Review]
2 hours ago
Downstream Enterprises End Stockpiling, Dealers May Launch Sales Promotions Again [SMM Lead-acid Battery Market Weekly Review]
Read More
Downstream Enterprises End Stockpiling, Dealers May Launch Sales Promotions Again [SMM Lead-acid Battery Market Weekly Review]
Downstream Enterprises End Stockpiling, Dealers May Launch Sales Promotions Again [SMM Lead-acid Battery Market Weekly Review]
2 hours ago
Related News
news
Market sentiment cautious before National Day, scrap battery prices fluctuate narrowly [SMM scrap battery weekly review]
Sep 30, 2026 17:37 (GMT+8)
news
Post-holiday fundamentals shift, lead prices are expected to consolidate within a wider range [SMM Lead Market Weekly Forecast]
Sep 30, 2026 17:00 (GMT+8)
news
Downstream Enterprises End Stockpiling, Dealers May Launch Sales Promotions Again [SMM Lead-acid Battery Market Weekly Review]
Sep 30, 2026 16:45 (GMT+8)
news
Operating rate of lead-acid battery enterprises dropped sharply during the week sandwiched between the two holidays [SMM Lead-Acid Battery Weekly Operating Rate Comment]
Sep 30, 2026 16:36 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here