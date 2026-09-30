September 30 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

Today was the last trading day before the National Day holiday. Quotes in China's waste lead-acid battery market were mostly flat, with most smelters keeping purchase prices steady and waiting until after the holiday to adjust. Trading was sluggish and the wait-and-see sentiment was strong. On the recycler side, pre-holiday purchases remained subdued and pulled back notably MoM. On shipments, given expectations that prices would see little fluctuation during the holiday and that recent purchases were limited, recyclers held a slightly bullish outlook but without strong conviction. Most chose to stay steady through the holiday rather than take positions, maintaining low inventory levels. On the smelter side, pre-holiday purchases of scrap battery raw materials were still mainly made as needed. Waste battery prices are expected to remain largely stable during the National Day holiday.

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