Institutions: iPhone 18 Pro series first-week sales in China up 12% YoY

According to Counterpoint Research's China Smartphone Weekly Sales Tracker, China's weekly smartphone sales have maintained a double-digit YoY decline since July. Affected by rising storage costs, consumer demand remains weak, but with the arrival of the September new product launch cycle, the market is expected to see a MoM recovery. Sales of the iPhone 18 Pro series in its first three days of availability (accounting for only three days of Week 38) were up 12% YoY compared with the first-week sales of the iPhone 17 Pro series. Driven by this strong start, Apple topped the weekly sales chart in Week 38, capturing a 33% share of China's smartphone market.