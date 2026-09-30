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[Indian Railways Approves INR 122 Cr for Doubling Barbil–Bolanikhadan Line in Odisha]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 12:44 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Indian Railways has approved doubling of the 6 km Barbil–Bolanikhadan section under Southeastern Railway of Odisha at a cost of INR 122 Cr. The single line stretch now carries about 9 million tonnes of freight a year, entirely high-grade iron ore and pellets moving from SAIL's Bolani mines and private sidings to steel plants and ports. Once doubled, it can handle an extra 8.9 million tonnes annually and reduce freight train delays. Part of the "Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor," the project aims to prevent congestion ahead of SAIL's mine expansion and new port and plant capacity.

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Indian Railways has approved doubling of the 6 km Barbil–Bolanikhadan - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)