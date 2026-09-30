logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Spot premiums fell sharply as downstream plants took holidays over the National Day period, reducing pre-holiday restocking volumes [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 12:08 (GMT+8)

September 30, 2026 news:

Guangdong region: This week, premiums in the region showed a sharp downward trend. As most copper processing enterprises were on holiday for 5-6 days, and downstream enterprises had completed restocking, suppliers had to lower prices to sell, causing premiums to keep falling. As of Thursday, high-quality copper was quoted at a premium of 900 yuan/mt, down 500 yuan/mt from last Thursday; standard-quality copper was quoted at a premium of 600 yuan/mt, down 500 yuan/mt from last Thursday; SX-EW copper was quoted at a premium of 540 yuan/mt, down 500 yuan/mt from last Thursday. On Thursday, the price spread for standard-quality copper premiums between Shanghai and Guangdong was Shanghai higher by 250 yuan/mt, and the spread was still not large enough to trigger inter-regional transfers. According to SMM statistics, as of Thursday, total inventory in Guangdong warehouses was 5,900 mt, up 2,900 mt from last Thursday, with warrants totaling 748 mt, up 423 mt. Specifically: This week, warehouse arrivals were 9,800 mt/week, down 3,600 mt/week WoW, far below the annual average (14,000 mt/week). Both domestic and imported copper arrivals were low this week. Warehouse withdrawals were 6,500 mt/week, down 7,500 mt WoW, far below the annual average (14,200 mt/week), as many copper processing enterprises were on holiday for 5-6 days and pre-holiday restocking was sluggish.

Looking ahead to next week, as most end-users will be on holiday, Guangdong inventory is expected to increase by around 12,000 mt during the holiday period. However, since several smelters will enter maintenance after the holiday, supply is expected to decline. Therefore, Guangdong inventory will show a pattern of rising first and then falling after the holiday, and spot premiums are unlikely to see a significant decline.

         

(The above information is based on market collection and comprehensive assessment by the SMM research team. The information provided herein is for reference only. This article does not constitute direct investment research advice. Clients should make decisions prudently and should not use this as a substitute for their own independent judgment. Any decisions made by clients are unrelated to SMM.)

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
14 mins ago
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
Read More
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Adjustment Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
14 mins ago
Chinese buying lifts ex-China coefficients [SMM Weekly Review on Secondary Copper Raw Materials Outside China]
15 mins ago
Chinese buying lifts ex-China coefficients [SMM Weekly Review on Secondary Copper Raw Materials Outside China]
Read More
Chinese buying lifts ex-China coefficients [SMM Weekly Review on Secondary Copper Raw Materials Outside China]
Chinese buying lifts ex-China coefficients [SMM Weekly Review on Secondary Copper Raw Materials Outside China]
15 mins ago
Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]
1 hour ago
Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]
Read More
Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]
Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
Sep 30, 2026 13:34 (GMT+8)
news
Chinese buying lifts ex-China coefficients [SMM Weekly Review on Secondary Copper Raw Materials Outside China]
Sep 30, 2026 13:33 (GMT+8)
news
Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]
Sep 30, 2026 11:58 (GMT+8)
news
Pre-holiday Stockpiling Winds Down; Spot Copper Premiums in North China Continue to Weaken [SMM North China Copper Cathode Spot Weekly Review]
Sep 30, 2026 11:38 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here