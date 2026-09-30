[NPI Daily Review] NPI Market Transactions Slow Down as Holiday Approaches

SMM, September 30 –
On September 30, the SMM high-grade NPI market sentiment index stood at 1.79, down 0.05 MoM. The upstream sentiment index for high-grade NPI was 1.87, down 0.06 MoM, while the downstream sentiment index for high-grade NPI was 1.72, down 0.02 MoM. With the holiday approaching, market participants gradually went on leave, and most enterprises suspended quotations, leading to a notable pullback in overall trading activity. In the spot market, a small number of deals were still concluded, and mainstream market intentions remained stable.