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[NPI Daily Review] NPI Market Transactions Slow Down as Holiday Approaches

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:51 (GMT+8)
[SMM Daily Review: NPI Market Transactions Slow Down Ahead of Holiday] September 30 news, SMM high-grade NPI upstream sentiment factor was 1.87, down 0.06 MoM, and the high-grade NPI downstream sentiment factor was 1.72, down 0.02 MoM.

SMM, September 30 –

       On September 30, the SMM high-grade NPI market sentiment index stood at 1.79, down 0.05 MoM. The upstream sentiment index for high-grade NPI was 1.87, down 0.06 MoM, while the downstream sentiment index for high-grade NPI was 1.72, down 0.02 MoM. With the holiday approaching, market participants gradually went on leave, and most enterprises suspended quotations, leading to a notable pullback in overall trading activity. In the spot market, a small number of deals were still concluded, and mainstream market intentions remained stable.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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