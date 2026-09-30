Tianjin Zinc: Downstream Pricing and Cargo Pick-up Increase as Holiday Approaches [SMM Midday Commentary]

[Tianjin Zinc: Downstream cargo pick-up via price fixation increases ahead of holiday] In the Tianjin market, mainstream #0 zinc ingot traded at 26,370-26,620 yuan/mt, Zijin traded at 26,690-26,820 yuan/mt, #1 zinc ingot traded near 26,320-26,460 yuan/mt, Zijin was quoted at a premium of 200 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, Huxin was quoted at 28,045 yuan/mt, #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 50 yuan/mt to a discount of 0 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and Tianjin was quoted at a discount of 25 yuan/mt against Shanghai.

SMM, September 30: In the Tianjin market, mainstream transactions for #0 zinc ingot were at 26,370–26,620 yuan/mt, Zijin transactions were at 26,690–26,820 yuan/mt, and #1 zinc ingot transactions were around 26,320–26,460 yuan/mt. Zijin was quoted at a premium of 200 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while Huxin was quoted at 28,045 yuan/mt. #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 50 yuan/mt to a discount of 70 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and the Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 25 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market. As of the midday close, the high-priced brand Zijin was at a premium of about 200 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the Tianjin region, the purchasing sentiment for refined zinc was 1.85, and the selling sentiment was 2.21. Futures maintained a fluctuating trend. With the holiday approaching, downstream point-price stockpiling increased, and traders were less active in selling as the holiday neared. Due to limited market supply, premiums edged up, and overall market transactions improved compared with yesterday.

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