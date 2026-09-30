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Tianjin Zinc: Downstream Pricing and Cargo Pick-up Increase as Holiday Approaches [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:53 (GMT+8)
[Tianjin Zinc: Downstream cargo pick-up via price fixation increases ahead of holiday] In the Tianjin market, mainstream #0 zinc ingot traded at 26,370-26,620 yuan/mt, Zijin traded at 26,690-26,820 yuan/mt, #1 zinc ingot traded near 26,320-26,460 yuan/mt, Zijin was quoted at a premium of 200 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, Huxin was quoted at 28,045 yuan/mt, #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 50 yuan/mt to a discount of 0 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and Tianjin was quoted at a discount of 25 yuan/mt against Shanghai.

SMM, September 30: In the Tianjin market, mainstream transactions for #0 zinc ingot were at 26,370–26,620 yuan/mt, Zijin transactions were at 26,690–26,820 yuan/mt, and #1 zinc ingot transactions were around 26,320–26,460 yuan/mt. Zijin was quoted at a premium of 200 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while Huxin was quoted at 28,045 yuan/mt. #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 50 yuan/mt to a discount of 70 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and the Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 25 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market. As of the midday close, the high-priced brand Zijin was at a premium of about 200 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the Tianjin region, the purchasing sentiment for refined zinc was 1.85, and the selling sentiment was 2.21. Futures maintained a fluctuating trend. With the holiday approaching, downstream point-price stockpiling increased, and traders were less active in selling as the holiday neared. Due to limited market supply, premiums edged up, and overall market transactions improved compared with yesterday.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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