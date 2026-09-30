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SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Prices Drop on September 30

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:50 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
According to SMM data, on September 30, the SMM average price of battery-grade nickel sulphate fell from the previous day.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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