【Flash | Feedstock Scarcity Nearly Halves Kazakhstan Processor’s Molybdenum Output】

Ferro-Alloy Resources reported that ferromolybdenum produced at its Balasausqandiq plant contained 14.6 tonnes of molybdenum in H1 2026, down 47.5% from 27.8 tonnes a year earlier. The figure represents contained molybdenum, not the gross weight of ferromolybdenum; the company did not disclose the alloy grade or total product tonnage. Raw-material throughput fell 35% because suitable, economically processable purchased concentrates were unavailable, while revenue declined 28% to $1.8 million. Feedstock constraints reduced output, although the plant’s absolute tonnage remains small.