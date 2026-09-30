US Defense Procurement Bans Tungsten Until 2027
Per DFARS 252.225‑7052 (eCFR Title48, Sep25 2026), US defense procurement restricts tungsten‑related materials from China, Russia, DPRK, Iran. Restrictions target downstream processing until Dec31 2026; from Jan1 2027 rules extend upstream to ore/feedstock including recycled scrap, whose origin cannot be reset via reprocessing. Regulated goods: tungsten powder & heavy‑alloy components. Exemptions cover eligible COTS, unassembled mill stock, electronics and military Non‑Availability Determination. Prime contractors must flow‑down rules to subcontractors. Standard cemented carbide inserts are not explicitly regulated.