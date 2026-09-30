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【Molybdenum Flash News】

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:41 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Latest ferromolybdenum tender price from a steel mill in Zhejiang stands at RMB 340,000/MT (acceptance).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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