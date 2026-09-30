Confirmed impacts: Prolonged dry weather linked to El Niño has reduced rainfall and water availability in Central Sulawesi. At IMIP, several RKEF lines have reduced operating rates, while Nickel Industries' ENC HPAL project has also faced slower ramp-up. Hengjaya mine recorded exceptionally low rainfall in August.

Logistics risks: Persistently low rainfall and river levels could affect inland water access and the timing of nickel ore movements if dry conditions continue. However, no major disruption to nickel ore barging has been confirmed so far.

The immediate impact remains on water availability and processing operations, rather than confirmed disruption to nickel ore logistics.