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China's Metallurgical-Grade Alumina Output Rises Slightly in Sept 2026, New Capacity Boosts Growth

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:36 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

September 2026 China Metallurgical-Grade Alumina Production:

In September 2026, China's metallurgical-grade alumina output rose slightly by 0.7% month-on-month, but fell 0.1% year-on-year. As of the end of September, national installed capacity stood at approximately 119.62 million tonnes per year, with overall operating capacity up 4% month-on-month and down 0.1% year-on-year.

Metallurgical-grade alumina output increased this month, with average daily output rising about 4% month-on-month. The increase came mainly from two sources: first, producers in Shanxi previously affected by red mud pond issues have returned to their pre-issue status and are now operating normally; second, other northern regions have maintained normal production, with no maintenance or output cuts, keeping overall output at current levels. In the south, the main incremental contribution came from Guangxi, where newly commissioned capacity was gradually released, driving overall output higher.

Looking ahead to October, domestic metallurgical-grade alumina output is expected to continue growing, with the continued release of newly commissioned capacity serving as the main contributor to higher output. So far, no maintenance or output-cut plans have been identified among producers, and as winter approaches, aluminum smelters will gradually begin stockpiling. Overall alumina supply is therefore not expected to decline. October metallurgical-grade alumina operating capacity is forecast at approximately 93.44 million tonnes. In addition, September non-metallurgical-grade alumina operating volume was about 6.5 million tonnes, and total industry alumina operating volume in September was about 98.95 million tonnes, with market pressure continuing to build.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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