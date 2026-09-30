Last trading day before the holiday, market trading was quiet [SMM South China spot copper]

SMM, September 30:

Today in Guangdong, spot prices of #1 copper cathode against the front-month contract: high-quality copper was quoted at a premium of 900 yuan/mt, unchanged from the previous trading day; standard-quality copper was quoted at a premium of 600 yuan/mt, unchanged from the previous trading day; SX-EW copper was quoted at a premium of 540 yuan/mt, unchanged from the previous trading day. The average price of #1 copper cathode in Guangdong was 111,130 yuan/mt, up 490 yuan/mt from the previous trading day, while the average price of SX-EW copper was 110,920 yuan/mt, up 490 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

Spot market: Guangdong inventory continued to edge down today, mainly due to reduced arrivals. On the last trading day before the holiday, market trading was quiet, with both suppliers and buyers showing weak willingness to transact, as many enterprises were closed for 5-6 days and are expected to restock only after the holiday. Today, the purchasing sentiment for copper cathode in Guangdong was 1.6, down 1.6 from the previous trading day, while the selling sentiment was 2.02, down 0.59 from the previous trading day (historical data can be accessed via the database).

Overall, on the last trading day before the holiday, market trading was quiet, and spot premiums remained flat from the previous day.



