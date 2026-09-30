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【SMM Nickel Flash】Four Workers Killed in Landslide at KDI Nickel Mine in Konawe Utara

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:31 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Four employees of PT Kelompok Delapan Indonesia (KDI) were killed in a landslide at the company's Block A nickel mining area in Lameruru, Langgikima, Konawe Utara, Southeast Sulawesi, on September 22.

The accident occurred after an initial landslide buried an excavator. A second, larger landslide struck while six workers were attempting to leave the area, killing four and injuring two. The Southeast Sulawesi Manpower Agency has launched an investigation, with the cause of the accident yet to be determined.

The incident could temporarily affect mining operations at the affected area, although no broader impact on KDI's nickel ore supply has been reported.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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