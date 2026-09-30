Four employees of PT Kelompok Delapan Indonesia (KDI) were killed in a landslide at the company's Block A nickel mining area in Lameruru, Langgikima, Konawe Utara, Southeast Sulawesi, on September 22.

The accident occurred after an initial landslide buried an excavator. A second, larger landslide struck while six workers were attempting to leave the area, killing four and injuring two. The Southeast Sulawesi Manpower Agency has launched an investigation, with the cause of the accident yet to be determined.

The incident could temporarily affect mining operations at the affected area, although no broader impact on KDI's nickel ore supply has been reported.