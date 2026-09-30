[SMM Computing Power Daily] 5090 annual rental 14,800; H200 three-year closed-end 135,000
On September 29, price collection signals concentrated at both ends of the price spectrum. On the consumer-grade end, two quotes for the 5090 full system appeared on the same day—3 units in Hubei for short-term rental at 14,500 yuan/unit/month and 128 units in Qinghai for annual rental at 14,800 yuan/unit/month, both above the late-August one-year closed long-term contract level of 13,000 to 13,300 yuan. On the high-end side, 64 H200 full systems were transacted in Guangdong under a three-year closed contract at 135,000 yuan/month/unit, approximately 15% higher than the mainstream long-term contract range of 116,000 to 117,000 yuan, marking the highest transaction price in the H200 long-term contract series.