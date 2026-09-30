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Ningbo Zinc: National Day holiday approaching, market sees almost no trading [SMM Midday Comment]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:27 (GMT+8)
[Ningbo Zinc: National Day holiday approaching, market sees almost no trading] In the Ningbo market, mainstream brand 0# zinc traded at around 26,450-26,560 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a discount of 10 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and at a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were made against the 2611 contract.

SMM, September 30:

       The transaction price of mainstream brand #0 zinc in the Ningbo market was around 26,450-26,560 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a discount of 10 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and at a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were primarily against the 2611 contract. In the first session, Qilin was quoted at a discount of 0 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and Anning was quoted at a discount of 10-0 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. In the second session, trader quotes remained flat compared with the previous session. On the last trading day before the National Day holiday, most traders in the market were on holiday, and overall shipments were scarce today. Downstream enterprises were also about to shut down for the holiday, with almost no inquiries or purchases today. The market was largely in a holiday atmosphere.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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