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Shandong Aluminum Producer Raises October Prebaked Anode Tender Price by 400 Yuan/mt

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:22 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Flash] SMM learned that a major aluminum producer in Shandong raised its October prebaked anode tender price by 400 yuan/mt MoM. The spot prebaked anode price for October 2026 is 6,130 yuan/mt, and the acceptance price is 6,147 yuan/mt.

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