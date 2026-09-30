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Polymetals completes Endeavor Upper Main Lode drilling, with POL038 returning high-grade lead-zinc-silver mineralization

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:19 (GMT+8)

Polymetals Resources has completed drilling at the Upper Main Lode of its Endeavor mine in New South Wales. Hole POL038 returned 14.2m grading 494g/t silver, 7.1% lead, 4.8% zinc, 0.76g/t copper and 0.75g/t gold, equivalent to 687g/t AgEq. Within the interval, a 0.7m supergene zone returned 1,195g/t silver and 9.2% copper.

The program advanced the Upper Main Lode from a new geological interpretation to a defined resource of 1.6Mt grading 8.5% zinc, 6.0% lead and 234g/t silver. The latest holes principally tested the overlying oxidised and supergene zone, which is excluded from the current resource; core loss ranged from 1.5% to 70%, with unrecovered material assigned zero grade. Mine design and technical studies are continuing, with an Ore Reserve estimate targeted for Q2 FY2026–27.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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