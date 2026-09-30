Polymetals Resources has completed drilling at the Upper Main Lode of its Endeavor mine in New South Wales. Hole POL038 returned 14.2m grading 494g/t silver, 7.1% lead, 4.8% zinc, 0.76g/t copper and 0.75g/t gold, equivalent to 687g/t AgEq. Within the interval, a 0.7m supergene zone returned 1,195g/t silver and 9.2% copper.

The program advanced the Upper Main Lode from a new geological interpretation to a defined resource of 1.6Mt grading 8.5% zinc, 6.0% lead and 234g/t silver. The latest holes principally tested the overlying oxidised and supergene zone, which is excluded from the current resource; core loss ranged from 1.5% to 70%, with unrecovered material assigned zero grade. Mine design and technical studies are continuing, with an Ore Reserve estimate targeted for Q2 FY2026–27.