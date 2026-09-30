logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

China Copper Scrap Pricing Coefficients Rise, Higher Chinese Bids Lift Overseas Markets

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:13 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

China's copper scrap pricing coefficients moved broadly higher this week, supported by tight invoice availability, elevated refined copper spot premiums and disruptions to overseas scrap imports. Tight domestic feedstock availability has prompted Chinese buyers to raise bids. Millberry is currently quoted at around 98.5%–99.5% of LME copper, No.1 copper at 97.5%–98.5%, and No.2 copper at around 96.5%, while some No.2 material containing gold and silver can reach around 98%.

Higher Chinese bids are increasingly feeding through to overseas markets, strengthening sellers' pricing expectations and pushing up copper scrap coefficients in several regions. With China's invoice constraints yet to ease materially and imported scrap availability remaining tight, copper scrap pricing coefficients are expected to remain well supported in the near term.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
5 mins ago
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
Read More
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Adjustment Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
5 mins ago
Chinese buying lifts ex-China coefficients [SMM Weekly Review on Secondary Copper Raw Materials Outside China]
6 mins ago
Chinese buying lifts ex-China coefficients [SMM Weekly Review on Secondary Copper Raw Materials Outside China]
Read More
Chinese buying lifts ex-China coefficients [SMM Weekly Review on Secondary Copper Raw Materials Outside China]
Chinese buying lifts ex-China coefficients [SMM Weekly Review on Secondary Copper Raw Materials Outside China]
6 mins ago
Spot premiums fell sharply as downstream plants took holidays over the National Day period, reducing pre-holiday restocking volumes [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
1 hour ago
Spot premiums fell sharply as downstream plants took holidays over the National Day period, reducing pre-holiday restocking volumes [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
Read More
Spot premiums fell sharply as downstream plants took holidays over the National Day period, reducing pre-holiday restocking volumes [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
Spot premiums fell sharply as downstream plants took holidays over the National Day period, reducing pre-holiday restocking volumes [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Pre-holiday Fluctuations Converge, Price Center Shifts to October [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
Sep 30, 2026 13:34 (GMT+8)
news
Chinese buying lifts ex-China coefficients [SMM Weekly Review on Secondary Copper Raw Materials Outside China]
Sep 30, 2026 13:33 (GMT+8)
news
Spot premiums fell sharply as downstream plants took holidays over the National Day period, reducing pre-holiday restocking volumes [SMM South China copper cathode spot weekly review]
Sep 30, 2026 12:08 (GMT+8)
news
Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]
Sep 30, 2026 11:58 (GMT+8)