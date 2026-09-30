China's copper scrap pricing coefficients moved broadly higher this week, supported by tight invoice availability, elevated refined copper spot premiums and disruptions to overseas scrap imports. Tight domestic feedstock availability has prompted Chinese buyers to raise bids. Millberry is currently quoted at around 98.5%–99.5% of LME copper, No.1 copper at 97.5%–98.5%, and No.2 copper at around 96.5%, while some No.2 material containing gold and silver can reach around 98%.

Higher Chinese bids are increasingly feeding through to overseas markets, strengthening sellers' pricing expectations and pushing up copper scrap coefficients in several regions. With China's invoice constraints yet to ease materially and imported scrap availability remaining tight, copper scrap pricing coefficients are expected to remain well supported in the near term.