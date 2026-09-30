The 2026 Global Beverage Container Recycling Dataset released by the Global Beverage Can Circularity Alliance shows that the global aluminum can recycling rate has increased from 74.8% to 76%, while the collection rate reached 77%, remaining ahead of other major beverage packaging formats. PET bottles recorded collection and recycling rates of 69% and 54%, respectively, compared with 56% and 51% for glass bottles.

The dataset covers markets representing at least 84% of global sales for each packaging format. The industry is targeting an 80% recycling rate for used beverage cans by 2030, followed by a goal of approaching 100% by 2050. India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Nigeria are among the emerging beverage markets highlighted for further improvements in collection and recycling systems.