Hydro and CHANEL Fragrance and Beauty have signed a strategic partnership covering 2026–2030 to develop low-carbon aluminum solutions for fragrance, makeup and skincare packaging. The partners aim to reduce the carbon footprint of the aluminum used to around 3.0 kg CO₂e/kg aluminum by 2030, while maintaining high standards for quality, performance and design.

The collaboration will initially use Hydro’s low-carbon primary aluminum produced in Norway with renewable energy, certified at no more than 4.0 kg CO₂e/kg aluminum, less than one-third of the global average. The partners will also explore greater use of post-consumer recycled aluminum, enhanced material traceability and specific low-carbon aluminum batches to further reduce packaging emissions.