Vedanta Group has launched a new sustainability campaign and will observe Sustainability Month from September 21, focusing on four key areas: climate change and biodiversity, waste and water, health and safety, and community welfare. The initiative aims to further strengthen environmental management and resource efficiency across the group’s operations.

Vedanta currently has around 20 GW of renewable energy capacity, has mitigated approximately 28 million tonnes of carbon emissions over the past five years, and reduced GHG emissions intensity by 14% from its FY2020-21 baseline. Hindustan Zinc is also proposing a tailings reprocessing plant that will process more than 86 million tonnes of legacy tailings and recover over 860 kt of zinc. In FY2025-26, the group recycled around 90 million kilolitres of water and restored nearly 70 community ponds, while Hindustan Zinc’s advanced water-recovery systems saved more than 4.2 million cubic metres of water.