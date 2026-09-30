European Aluminium has welcomed the European Commission’s proposed review of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) Directive and adjustments to free-allocation fallback benchmarks for 2026–2030. The proposals include a €100 billion Industrial Decarbonisation Bank, an ETS Investment Booster and Innovation Fund support, while requiring Member States to direct 50% of national ETS revenues toward decarbonisation investment.

The association also called for continued carbon leakage protection for aluminium producers, including extending indirect cost compensation through 2040 and keeping indirect emissions outside the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). It also proposed sector-specific benchmark methodologies for alumina refining, aluminium recycling and semi-fabrication, alongside stronger funding support for energy-intensive industries.