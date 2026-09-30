Neuman Aluminium has upgraded a melting furnace at its Marktl headquarters in Austria to improve its ability to process low-density aluminium scrap and meet growing customer demand for higher post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. The retrofit includes Zmag’s Typhoon™ chip submersion system, alongside upgrades to the furnace door, refractory lining, bath surface area and holding capacity.

The system was initially targeted to process one tonne per hour of aluminium scrap with a bulk density of around 375 kg/m³ while continuing to melt solid charge materials. During operation, it processed almost twice the planned scrap volume, while the Typhoon system itself is capable of submerging up to five tonnes per hour of machining chips. Neuman said the installation is the first Typhoon system in Europe and the first known application on a tiltable single-chamber melting furnace worldwide, with no negative impact observed on melt or finished-product quality.