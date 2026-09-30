According to Reuters on September 29, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Regulatory Authority for Subcontracting in the Private Sector (ARSP) said it will begin conducting annual subcontracting and local content compliance audits of major mining companies from 2027, with the aim of directing more mining contracts and procurement spending toward domestic companies.

New local content regulations are set to take effect on January 1, 2027. Regulators are currently preparing detailed implementation rules for the mining sector and other industries, including penalties and mandatory remediation requirements. ARSP also said it is expanding its inspection team and reopening previously unresolved corporate compliance cases.

Major mining companies operating in the DRC include Glencore, CMOC, Ivanhoe Mines, ERG and Zijin Mining. ARSP has already required corrective action over non-compliant subcontracting arrangements at Glencore’s KCC and Mutanda operations.

As annual audits become a regular regulatory mechanism, major copper-cobalt projects such as KCC, Mutanda, Tenke and Kisanfu could face more sustained oversight of supplier structures, procurement practices and compliance costs.