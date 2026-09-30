Mercedes-AMG has launched the limited-edition G 63 Offroad Pro in India, priced from INR 38 million (US$396,050). Designed for more demanding off-road use, the model features a professional roof luggage rack with aluminium-panel construction and a removable rear ladder to improve expedition equipment and luggage carrying capacity.

The model also features AMG Active Ride Control suspension, Active Balance Control and seven-stage Traction Pro, alongside 20-inch light-alloy wheels. It retains the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 577 BHP and 850 Nm of torque.