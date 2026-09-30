Czech natural mineral water brand Vincentka has partnered with CANPACK to launch a 250 ml Slim aluminium can, marking its entry into the emerging canned mineral water category. The cans are produced at CANPACK’s Brzesko facility in Poland and feature a Superwhite effect and Matt varnish finish.

The new format targets portable and on-the-go consumption, including outdoor occasions. Aluminium cans provide protection from light and oxygen while offering greater flexibility in packaging design, highlighting the expanding use of aluminium packaging across the beverage sector.