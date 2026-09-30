The US Department of Commerce has issued the final results of its changed circumstances reviews, partially revoking antidumping and countervailing duty orders on qualifying aluminium can stock from China and 16 other markets, including Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan and Türkiye. Federal Register Public Inspection

The exclusion covers certain aluminium can stock used to manufacture beverage can bodies, lids and tabs, with a gauge of 0.200–0.292 mm and specified temper and lubricant requirements. Commerce will instruct US Customs and Border Protection to liquidate qualifying unliquidated entries without AD/CVD duties and refund estimated duties previously collected.