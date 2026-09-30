Employment in the US aluminium industry is increasingly concentrated in midstream and downstream processing and recycling. According to the Aluminum Association, nearly 98% of US aluminium jobs are now in these segments. Its latest 2026 economic impact study estimates 165,354 direct industry jobs, while the broader aluminium ecosystem supports around 871,464 direct, indirect and induced jobs and generates US$326.4 billion in economic output. Pasted markdown

From 2024 to 2026, employment in secondary aluminium production increased 21.9%, aluminium coatings 23.1%, and sheet and extrusion operations 22.2%. The industry has invested more than US$11 billion in domestic operations over the past decade, largely in mid- and downstream manufacturing and recycling. Meanwhile, US primary aluminium imports fell 30.8% from 2.5 million tonnes in July 2022 to 1.73 million tonnes in July 2026, while downstream product imports increased. Pasted markdown