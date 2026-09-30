Can Art Aluminum Extrusions has acquired Niles-based BRT Extrusions, marking another consolidation move in the US aluminium extrusion sector. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The combined company will have more than 1,000 employees, 15 extrusion presses and operations across 10 locations. Its value-added capabilities will include wet paint, powder coating, fabrication and anodizing, expanding the group’s aluminium extrusion manufacturing and processing footprint.