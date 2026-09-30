CIE Automotive India has received approval from the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to absorb its wholly owned subsidiary, CIE Aluminium Casting India, into the parent company. The merger has an appointed date of April 1, 2026, and no new shares will be issued, with the subsidiary’s share capital to be cancelled once the scheme becomes effective.

The consolidation aims to integrate the aluminium casting business, broaden the product offering to OEMs and improve cross-selling and operational efficiency. CIE Automotive India’s provisional net worth is expected to increase by INR 942.2 million (US$9.82 million), from INR 43.75 billion to INR 44.70 billion following the merger.