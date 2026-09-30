Aluminium Duffel has restarted its Greenmelt recycling furnace at its Duffel facility in Belgium, expanding its ability to process post-consumer aluminium scrap.

The company already uses internal production scrap and pre-consumer scrap in its production process. With Greenmelt back in operation, the facility can now also process contaminated post-consumer aluminium scrap, enabling used aluminium products to be recycled into raw materials for new, high-quality applications while supporting growing demand for lower-carbon aluminium.