Oklahoma Primary Aluminum has released an economic impact study for its proposed US$4 billion primary aluminium facility in Inola, Oklahoma. The project, a joint venture between Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Century Aluminum, is expected to have an annual production capacity of 750,000 tonnes of primary aluminium once fully operational.

According to the study, the project is expected to support around 7,000 Oklahoma jobs on average annually, with employment peaking at more than 10,600 in 2029. It is projected to add an average of US$1.45 billion per year to the state’s GDP and generate approximately US$49 billion in cumulative economic impact through 2060. The facility will use EGA’s proprietary EX reduction cell technology, while the project is also expected to support an additional US$400–500 million in regional infrastructure investment.