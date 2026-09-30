Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation operates one of the major nickel mining projects in Palawan, Philippines. The mine produces both limonite and saprolite ore and supplies feedstock to downstream processing facilities, including the nearby Coral Bay HPAL plant.

Rio Tuba continues to maintain mining operations while advancing rehabilitation of mined-out areas. Nickel ore production increased significantly in the first half of 2026, highlighting the mine's continued importance to Philippine nickel ore supply.

As an established mining operation, Rio Tuba's future ore supply will depend on available resources, environmental requirements and demand from downstream HPAL facilities.