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【SMM Nickel Flash】Rio Tuba Remains a Key Nickel Ore Supplier in Palawan

Published: Sep 30, 2026 10:59 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation operates one of the major nickel mining projects in Palawan, Philippines. The mine produces both limonite and saprolite ore and supplies feedstock to downstream processing facilities, including the nearby Coral Bay HPAL plant.

Rio Tuba continues to maintain mining operations while advancing rehabilitation of mined-out areas. Nickel ore production increased significantly in the first half of 2026, highlighting the mine's continued importance to Philippine nickel ore supply.

As an established mining operation, Rio Tuba's future ore supply will depend on available resources, environmental requirements and demand from downstream HPAL facilities.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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