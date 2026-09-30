logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode September Production Sees Notable Decline

Published: Sep 30, 2026 10:58 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

This week, ternary cathode material prices experienced a broad and sharp decline. On the raw material front, nickel sulfate and cobalt sulfate continued their downward trend amid weak downstream purchasing sentiment, while lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide saw even more pronounced drops.

In terms of transactions, given the significant price declines with no signs of stabilization and the approaching holiday, most manufacturers had already completed restocking and had no substantial replenishment needs. The market was largely in a wait-and-see mode, with transaction sentiment highly cautious this week.

On the demand side, domestic EV market demand remained weak in September, with cathode manufacturers focused on drawing down inventories and showing low enthusiasm for production and raw material procurement, leading to a notable decline in overall production schedules. Overseas EV markets, by contrast, continued to maintain healthy demand. In the consumer market, overall order performance was lackluster amid persistently falling raw material prices.

Looking ahead to October, the domestic EV market is expected to see a modest recovery, though the upside is limited and unlikely to return to the peak levels seen in Q2 and Q3.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
2 hours ago
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
Read More
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
According to Reuters on September 29, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Regulatory Authority for Subcontracting in the Private Sector (ARSP) said it will begin conducting annual subcontracting and local content compliance audits of major mining companies from 2027, with the aim of directing more mining contracts and procurement spending toward domestic companies. New local content regulations are set to take effect on January 1, 2027. Regulators are currently preparing detailed implementation rules for the mining sector and other industries, including penalties and mandatory remediation requirements. ARSP also said it is expanding its inspection team and reopening previously unresolved corporate compliance cases. Major mining companies operating in the DRC include Glencore, CMOC, Ivanhoe Mines, ERG and Zijin Mining. ARSP has already required corrective action over non-compliant subcontracting arrangements at Glencore’s KCC and Mutanda operations. As annual audits become a regular regulatory mechanism, major copper-cobalt projects such as KCC, Mutanda, Tenke and Kisanfu could face more sustained oversight of supplier structures, procurement practices and compliance costs.
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode Production Schedule Declines Significantly in September
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode Production Schedule Declines Significantly in September
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode Production Schedule Declines Significantly in September
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode Production Schedule Declines Significantly in September
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices weaken, precursor prices fall under pressure
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices weaken, precursor prices fall under pressure
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices weaken, precursor prices fall under pressure
[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices weaken, precursor prices fall under pressure
This week, ternary cathode precursor prices weakened, with manganese sulphate, nickel sulphate, and cobalt sulphate prices declining during the week.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
Sep 30, 2026 11:06 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode Production Schedule Declines Significantly in September
Sep 30, 2026 10:58 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices weaken, precursor prices fall under pressure
Sep 30, 2026 10:50 (GMT+8)
news
iQOO 16 Officially Launched and Goes on Sale Same Day, Starting at CNY 5,499
Sep 30, 2026 08:54 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here