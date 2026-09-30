logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode Production Schedule Declines Significantly in September

Published: Sep 30, 2026 10:58 (GMT+8)

This week, ternary cathode material prices fell sharply overall. From the raw material side, nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate continued to grind lower due to weak downstream purchasing sentiment, while lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide saw even more pronounced declines.

In terms of transactions, given the large price drops with no signs of stopping, coupled with the approaching holiday, most producers have already completed stockpiling and have no urgent need for large-scale replenishment. Overall sentiment is dominated by a wait-and-see approach, and trading sentiment this week was very cautious.

On the demand side, China's EV market demand remained weak in September, with cathode plants mainly drawing down inventory. Production and raw material purchasing enthusiasm were subdued, and overall production schedules fell significantly. Outside China, the EV market continued to show solid demand. In the consumer market, overall orders performed poorly due to the continued decline in raw material prices. Looking ahead to October, China's EV market is expected to recover slightly, but the extent will be limited and unlikely to return to the peak levels seen in Q2 and Q3.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
2 hours ago
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
Read More
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
According to Reuters on September 29, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Regulatory Authority for Subcontracting in the Private Sector (ARSP) said it will begin conducting annual subcontracting and local content compliance audits of major mining companies from 2027, with the aim of directing more mining contracts and procurement spending toward domestic companies. New local content regulations are set to take effect on January 1, 2027. Regulators are currently preparing detailed implementation rules for the mining sector and other industries, including penalties and mandatory remediation requirements. ARSP also said it is expanding its inspection team and reopening previously unresolved corporate compliance cases. Major mining companies operating in the DRC include Glencore, CMOC, Ivanhoe Mines, ERG and Zijin Mining. ARSP has already required corrective action over non-compliant subcontracting arrangements at Glencore’s KCC and Mutanda operations. As annual audits become a regular regulatory mechanism, major copper-cobalt projects such as KCC, Mutanda, Tenke and Kisanfu could face more sustained oversight of supplier structures, procurement practices and compliance costs.
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode September Production Sees Notable Decline
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode September Production Sees Notable Decline
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode September Production Sees Notable Decline
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode September Production Sees Notable Decline
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices weaken, precursor prices fall under pressure
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices weaken, precursor prices fall under pressure
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices weaken, precursor prices fall under pressure
[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices weaken, precursor prices fall under pressure
This week, ternary cathode precursor prices weakened, with manganese sulphate, nickel sulphate, and cobalt sulphate prices declining during the week.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
Sep 30, 2026 11:06 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode September Production Sees Notable Decline
Sep 30, 2026 10:58 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices weaken, precursor prices fall under pressure
Sep 30, 2026 10:50 (GMT+8)
news
iQOO 16 Officially Launched and Goes on Sale Same Day, Starting at CNY 5,499
Sep 30, 2026 08:54 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here