Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has launched an E40 technology upgrade pilot at its Al Taweelah smelter, upgrading 13 DX technology reduction cells to validate performance before potential industrialisation across all 808 DX cells in potlines 1 and 2.

If fully deployed, E40 could increase hot metal production from the two potlines by 67,000 tonnes per year, while reducing net specific energy consumption and associated power-generation CO₂ emissions by approximately 6% per tonne of metal produced. EGA is accelerating the pilot during the ongoing restoration of the Al Taweelah smelter.