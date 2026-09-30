Metlen plans to invest nearly €25 million to expand its recycled aluminium operations in Greece. Its subsidiary EPALME will receive automated sorting, processing and melting equipment, enabling the facility to handle more complex scrap streams, including post-consumer aluminium recovered from end-of-life products.

EPALME will serve as a hub for scrap collection, sorting and pre-processing, while Metlen’s Aluminium of Greece plant will convert recycled metal into higher-value products. Once fully developed, the project is expected to increase total production to more than 250,000 tonnes.