The Oklahoma Primary Aluminum project in Inola, a joint venture between Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Century Aluminum, has been delayed after the Inola Town Council unanimously voted to extend its suspension on primary aluminium smelting until April 7, 2027. The extension replaces a previous 60-day moratorium due to expire on September 28.

The council also voted to place a citizen-led petition seeking a permanent town-wide ban on aluminium production on the April 7 ballot. The petition and a separate lawsuit filed by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office are currently being challenged in District Court. Oklahoma Primary Aluminum said it would pursue the matter through the courts while continuing to move forward with the project.