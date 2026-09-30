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【SMM Aluminum Flash News】Kibar Americas Reopens Former Novelis Aluminium Plant in West Virginia

Published: Sep 30, 2026 10:51 (GMT+8)

Kibar Americas has reopened the former Novelis aluminium plant in Fairmont, West Virginia, following more than a year of closure. Production has already resumed, with the facility manufacturing aluminium products for applications including HVAC systems and vehicles.

The plant is expected to initially provide up to 150 jobs and aims to reach full staffing within 18 months. Around 60 employees have been hired so far, including approximately 20 former Novelis workers. Kibar Americas is the wholly-owned US subsidiary of Türkiye-based flat-rolled aluminium producer Assan Alüminyum.

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