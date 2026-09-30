logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Analysis] Sulphate prices weaken, precursor prices fall under pressure

Published: Sep 30, 2026 10:50 (GMT+8)
This week, ternary cathode precursor prices weakened, with manganese sulphate, nickel sulphate, and cobalt sulphate prices declining during the week.

This week, ternary cathode precursor prices weakened, with cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese sulphate prices all trending lower during the week.

On discounts, for October and Q4 orders, some producers still intend to hold coefficients firm due to the higher cost of sulphate raw materials earlier in the period. For long-term contracts, some producers had already agreed terms at the start of the year, and most producers have yet to raise coefficients. Downstream acceptance of coefficient increases for quarterly contracts also remains weak, so Q4 long-term contract coefficients are expected to stay stable and in the doldrums. For spot orders, given the relatively weak performance of nickel and cobalt salt prices recently, coupled with soft downstream demand at some producers, October order coefficients are expected to trend lower.

On production, top-tier producers continued to see strong export orders this month, with production schedules at relatively high levels. However, some domestic top-tier producers saw a decline in stockpiling willingness and a notable drop in operating rates, as end-use demand fell short of expectations and key raw materials remained tight. Overall, production schedules showed a sharp downward trend this month.

Looking ahead, sulphate prices have yet to show a clear rebound, and pricing for upcoming new orders will depend on actual downstream demand in Q4.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
2 hours ago
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
Read More
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
According to Reuters on September 29, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Regulatory Authority for Subcontracting in the Private Sector (ARSP) said it will begin conducting annual subcontracting and local content compliance audits of major mining companies from 2027, with the aim of directing more mining contracts and procurement spending toward domestic companies. New local content regulations are set to take effect on January 1, 2027. Regulators are currently preparing detailed implementation rules for the mining sector and other industries, including penalties and mandatory remediation requirements. ARSP also said it is expanding its inspection team and reopening previously unresolved corporate compliance cases. Major mining companies operating in the DRC include Glencore, CMOC, Ivanhoe Mines, ERG and Zijin Mining. ARSP has already required corrective action over non-compliant subcontracting arrangements at Glencore’s KCC and Mutanda operations. As annual audits become a regular regulatory mechanism, major copper-cobalt projects such as KCC, Mutanda, Tenke and Kisanfu could face more sustained oversight of supplier structures, procurement practices and compliance costs.
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode September Production Sees Notable Decline
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode September Production Sees Notable Decline
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode September Production Sees Notable Decline
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode September Production Sees Notable Decline
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode Production Schedule Declines Significantly in September
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode Production Schedule Declines Significantly in September
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode Production Schedule Declines Significantly in September
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode Production Schedule Declines Significantly in September
2 hours ago
Related News
news
DRC to Introduce Annual Subcontracting and Local Content Audits for Major Miners from 2027
Sep 30, 2026 11:06 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode September Production Sees Notable Decline
Sep 30, 2026 10:58 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Ternary Cathode Production Schedule Declines Significantly in September
Sep 30, 2026 10:58 (GMT+8)
news
iQOO 16 Officially Launched and Goes on Sale Same Day, Starting at CNY 5,499
Sep 30, 2026 08:54 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here