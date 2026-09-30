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Inventory Changes of Aluminum Ingots and Billets Around the 2026 National Day [SMM Data]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 10:13 (GMT+8)
Sep 30 news: [SMM Inventory Statistics] According to SMM statistics, changes in aluminum ingot and aluminum billet (collectively referred to as aluminum inventory) inventories in major consumption areas in China around the National Day holiday, 2020-2026: overall destocking before the holiday, with the most concentrated inventory buildup during the holiday. During the one-week National Day holiday from 2020 to 2025, aluminum ingots, aluminum billets, and total aluminum inventory all saw inventory buildup (aluminum ingots up 4.0%-17.3%, aluminum billets up 12.7%-66.0%, total aluminum inventory up 6.9%-21.2%). In the second week after the holiday, aluminum ingots did not see further inventory buildup except in 2021, while aluminum billets destocked in all six years. In 2026, before the holiday, aluminum ingots destocked sharply for three consecutive weeks, down 63,000 mt on September 17, down 55,000 mt on September 24, and down 55,000 mt on September 30, with a cumulative destocking of 158,000 mt over the three weeks, the steepest for the same period in recent years.

September 30 news:

[SMM Inventory Statistics] According to SMM statistics, changes in aluminum ingot and aluminum billet inventories (collectively referred to as aluminum inventory) in mainstream consumption areas in China around the National Day holiday from 2020 to 2026: overall destocking before the holiday, with the most concentrated inventory buildup during the holiday, followed by a pullback after the holiday. During the one-week National Day holiday period (September 30 to October 8) from 2020 to 2025, aluminum ingot, aluminum billet, and total aluminum inventories all accumulated, with aluminum ingot increases of 4.0%-17.3%, aluminum billet increases of 12.7%-66.0%, and total aluminum inventory increases of 6.9%-21.2%, with aluminum billet inventory buildup significantly greater than that of aluminum ingot; in the second week after the holiday (October 22), aluminum ingot did not accumulate again except in 2021, while aluminum billet shifted to destocking in all six years.

In 2026, before the holiday, aluminum ingot saw substantial destocking for three consecutive weeks, decreasing by 63,000 mt (-7.9%) on September 17, 55,000 mt (-7.5%) on September 24, and 40,000 mt on September 30 compared with September 24, with a cumulative destocking of 158,000 mt over three weeks, the steepest for the same period in recent years; aluminum billet saw slight destocking in the first two weeks, decreasing by 500 mt and 3,500 mt respectively, and shifted to a slight increase of 500 mt in the third week. On September 10, total aluminum inventory was 949,000 mt (aluminum ingot 796,000 mt, aluminum billet 153,000 mt), the highest for the same period since 2020; by September 30, total aluminum inventory fell to 787,500 mt (aluminum ingot 638,000 mt, aluminum billet 149,500 mt).














 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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